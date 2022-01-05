Markram, Elgar make steady start as South Africa need 206 to win 2nd Test

South Africa need 206 runs to win the second Test against India with seven sessions left in the match here at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. South Africa folded India for 266 in the second innings and have now got off to a string start with 34/0 at Tea on Wednesday.

South Africa started the chase cautiously as Aiden Markram and skipper Dean Elgar survived a tricky phase before Tea on Day Three on Wednesday. In the second session, India added 78 runs after lunch to set South Africa a target of 240. Hanuma Vihari remained unbeaten at 40 while Shardul Thakur played a knock of 28 runs in 24 balls.

For South Africa, Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen all picked three wickets to bundle India out for 266. In the first session, South Africa fought back with four wickets late on Wednesday morning.

Resuming Day Three, Pujara and Rahane added 70 more runs to the overnight tally before Kagiso Rabada got the breakthrough for South Africa. Rabada got Rahane out caught behind for 58 before trapping Pujara in front of the stumps. The right-handed bowler didn't stop here and went onto dismiss Rishabh Pant as India lost the third wicket on Wednesday.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had steadied the ship for India with their respective fifties but Rabada removed both batters to lead South Africa's fight back on Wednesday morning. Brief Scores: India 202/10 and 266/10 (Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Rahane 58; Kagiso Rabada 3-54) vs South Africa 229/10 and 34/0 (Aiden Markram 24*, Dean Elgar 10*) (ANI)