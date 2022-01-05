Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal v Liverpool League Cup semi-final first leg postponed due to COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:37 IST
The first leg of the League Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool on Thursday has been postponed due to a severe outbreak of COVID-19 infections at Liverpool, the English Football League (EFL) said https://www.efl.com/news/2022/january/efl-statement-carabao-cup-semi-final-first-leg-postponed on Wednesday.

The first of the two legs will now take place at Anfield on Jan. 13, while the rearranged game will be played as the second leg at the Emirates on Jan. 20.

