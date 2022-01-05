Left Menu

Premier League: Brighton rope in Polish teenager Kacper Kozlowski

Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday confirmed the signing of midfielder Kacper Kozlowski from Ekstraklasa side Pogon Szczecin, on undisclosed terms.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:01 IST
Kacper Kozlowski (Twitter/Brighton and Hove Albion). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday confirmed the signing of midfielder Kacper Kozlowski from Ekstraklasa side Pogon Szczecin, on undisclosed terms. The 18-year-old Polish international has signed a contract until June 2026 and is set to head out on loan during the current transfer window, joining Belgian league leaders Royale Union St-Gilloise.

Kacper became the youngest ever player to represent their country at the European Championships when, aged 17, he came on for Poland in the 1-1 draw with Spain at Euro 2020 in June. Head coach Graham Potter added, "His style of play suits us and our style. During my time here, we have done very well in recruiting players for the future and Kacper is a similar signing. He will initially head out on loan, as it is important for him to continue his development, and he is keen to continue playing regularly."

"We will be watching with interest, as he is a very exciting young talent and a player I am really looking forward to working with in the future," he added. Kozlowski came through the ranks with Pogon, making his first team debut at just 15 years and 215 days old on the final day of the 2018/19 campaign as a last-minute substitute in a 3-0 win over Cracovia.

He has gone onto make 40 league appearances for Pogon, scoring four times - of which three have come from this campaign. He has represented his country from under-15 through to senior level, and he has made six appearances for the men's national team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

