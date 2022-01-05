Left Menu

SA vs Ind: Learn to take it kid, says Dale Steyn after Bumrah stares down at Jansen

Former South African player Dale Steyn on Wednesday advised India's Jasprit Bumrah to 'take it' after the latter was involved in a heated confrontation with the Proteas' bowler Marco Jansen on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Johannesburg.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:15 IST
SA vs Ind: Learn to take it kid, says Dale Steyn after Bumrah stares down at Jansen
Marco Jansen celebrating after taking a wicket (Photo/Cricket South Africa-Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Former South African player Dale Steyn on Wednesday advised India's Jasprit Bumrah to 'take it' after the latter was involved in a heated confrontation with the Proteas' bowler Marco Jansen on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Johannesburg. The incident happened in the 54th over of India's second innings when tailender Bumrah couldn't connect properly on a short delivery from Jansen. Following that the pair confronted each other mid-pitch and let loose a barrage of words. On the previous delivery too, the pair were seen sharing glares following a short delivery by the Proteas bowler.

The 28-year-old Indian eventually lost his wicket in the 57th over, outside edging a delivery by Lungi Ngidi as Jansen caught it with ease. "I swear I remember Bumrah doing the same thing to a Mr James Anderson not too long ago. Learn to take it kid," Dale Steyn replied to a Tweet that read: "That look from Marco at Bumrah. Yep, if you dish it out you will receive it."

Earlier in the day, South Africa folded India for 266 in the second innings and have now got off to a string start with 34/0 at Tea on Wednesday. South Africa started the chase cautiously as Aiden Markram and skipper Dean Elgar survived a tricky phase before Tea on Day Three on Wednesday. In the second session, India added 78 runs after lunch to set South Africa a target of 240. Hanuma Vihari remained unbeaten at 40 while Shardul Thakur played a knock of 28 runs in 24 balls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022