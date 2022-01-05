Left Menu

Novak Djokovic will be 'on next plane home' if vaccination exemption evidence insufficient, warns Australian PM

World Number one men's singles tennis player Novak Djokovic will be 'on the next plane home' if his evidence for a COVID-19 vaccination exemption to play at the Australian Open is not satisfactory, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:45 IST
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
World Number one men's singles tennis player Novak Djokovic will be 'on the next plane home' if his evidence for a COVID-19 vaccination exemption to play at the Australian Open is not satisfactory, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned. Djokovic ended weeks of speculation on Tuesday about his participation in the season's first Grand Slam by revealing he will play after being granted a medical exemption to enter Australia without proving his vaccination status.

"Any individual seeking to enter Australia must comply with our border requirements," PM Scott Morrison said, as per Sky Sports. "He has to because if he's not vaccinated, he must provide acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and to be able to access the same travel arrangements, as fully vaccinated travellers."

"So we await his presentation and what evidence he provides to support that. If that evidence is insufficient, then he won't be treated any different to anyone else and he'll be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all, none whatsoever," he added. An independent commission reviewed 26 applications for a vaccination exemption and rubber-stamped "a handful", according to Australian Open organiser Craig Tiley.

The nine-time Australian Open-winning Serbian is the most successful player in the tournament's history. He is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 career Grand Slams. Season's first Grand Slam begins on January 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

