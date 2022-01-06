Soccer-Chelsea's Lukaku returns for League Cup semi-final

Left Menu

The 28-year-old Belgium international signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan in the close season for a club-record fee of 97.5 million pounds ($132.5 million).

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku returned to the starting lineup for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, a day after he apologised for saying he was dissatisfied with his role at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku was left out https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chelseas-lukaku-omitted-squad-face-liverpool-reports-2022-01-02 of the squad for the 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at the weekend after telling https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-che-lukaku-idUKKBN2J91CE Sky Italy that he was not happy with the "situation" at Chelsea and would like to return to Italy some time in the future.

In a video released on Chelsea's website on Tuesday, Lukaku said https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/lukakus-critical-comments-not-intentional-says-chelsea-boss-tuchel-2022-01-04 he was sorry for the upset he had caused, while manager Thomas Tuchel said it was the player's responsibility to "clean the mess up". He added that the club would look after him. The 28-year-old Belgium international signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan in the close season for a club-record fee of 97.5 million pounds ($132.5 million). He has scored seven times in 18 games across all competitions this season. ($1 = 0.7357 pounds)

