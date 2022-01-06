FIFA clears Brazil-born forward João Pedro to play for Italy
Brazil-born Cagliari forward Joo Pedro has been cleared to represent Italy, FIFA said.Joo Pedro needed FIFA permission to change national eligibility after playing for Brazil at Under-17 level.He turns 30 two weeks before Italys next game in the World Cup qualifying playoffs on March 24.
- Country:
- United States
Brazil-born Cagliari forward João Pedro has been cleared to represent Italy, FIFA said.
João Pedro needed FIFA permission to change national eligibility after playing for Brazil at the Under-17 level.
He turns 30 two weeks before Italy's next game in the World Cup qualifying playoffs on March 24. The European champion plays at home against North Macedonia. The winner advances to play at Portugal or Turkey five days later.
If selected, João Pedro could join Brazil-born teammates Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri, and Rafael Tolói in the squad.
João Pedro already gained Italian citizenship while playing for Cagliari since 2014.
He has scored nine goals in 19 games this season for a team struggling in 19th place in Serie A.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Juve beats Cagliari to close gap on top 4 as Atalanta draws
Portugal braces for record COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads
Germany adds U.S., Spain, Portugal to COVID-19 high risk list
Portugal's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record but deaths drop
Portugal's COVID-19 cases hit new highs, hospitals not as strained