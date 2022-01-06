Cricket-Women's Ashes brought forward due to World Cup quarantine rules
The Women's Ashes series has been brought forward by a week to allow Australia and England to meet quarantine requirements ahead of the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March, Cricket Australia said https://www.cricket.com.au/news/womens-ashes-schedule-changed-australia-england-datest-venues-2022-odi-world-cup-new-zealand/2022-01-06 on Thursday. A 10-day mandatory quarantine is required before the March 4-April 3 World Cup, where holders England will begin their title defence against six-times champions Australia.
The multi-format Ashes series was scheduled to start with a standalone test match in Canberra on Jan. 27 and conclude on Feb. 19 but will now begin on Jan. 20 with the first of three Twenty20 internationals at the Adelaide Oval. The test will be played on its scheduled date with Canberra also hosting the first one-day international on Feb. 3 before Melbourne's Junction Oval stages the remaining two ODIs on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8.
