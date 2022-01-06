More worried about injuries than dropped points: ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando is perturbed by the long list of injured players in the camp following the mouth-watering 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Wednesday. David Williams' strike in the 12th second of the match and an own goal from Asish Rai was cancelled out by Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javier Siverio as both the teams walked away with a point each in a thrilling contest.

"Very disappointed, but my focus is on the injuries of the (Deepak) Tangri, the injury of Carl (McHugh), the injury of Amrinder (Singh), those are the most important things now, because sometimes it is more important to protect these players," said Juan Ferrando in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website. "I think Williams is working so hard. But there's no problem with Roy (Krishna). I'm very happy for Roy. It's a respect and pleasure to work with him. But for today's plan, it was perfect to use (David) Williams. And I think at the end of the day, the plan was good," he added.

The head coach further said that when the players are going throgh tough times, it is necessary for him to support them. "When players are going through problems it is necessary to support him, to work closely with him, to improve him, in those details and support him every day. This is the solution," said the head coach. (ANI)

