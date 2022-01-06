Left Menu

Rain delays start of fourth day's play in Johannesburg

The start of the fourth and penultimate days play in the second Test between India and South Africa was on Thursday delayed because of rain. India lead the series 1-0 after their win in the opening Test.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
The start of the fourth and penultimate day's play in the second Test between India and South Africa was on Thursday delayed because of rain. South Africa need 122 runs to win the match and restore parity in the three-match rubber, while the visiting Indians need eight wickets to emerge victorious and script their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. Before the scheduled start of play, it was raining lightly and the covers were on. India lead the series 1-0 after their win in the opening Test.

