SA vs Ind, 2nd Test: Start of Day 4 delayed due to rain

The start of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa was delayed due to rain on Thursday here at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:56 IST
Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Photo/CSA-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The start of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa was delayed due to rain on Thursday here at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium. "DAY 4 | START DELAYED Inclement weather had brought about a delayed start to Day 4 fo the 2nd Betway Test at Imperial Wanderers," CSA tweeted.

South Africa folded India for 266 in the second innings and then got to a decent start as their score read 118/2 at the Stumps on Wednesday and the hosts are just 122 runs away from levelling the three-match series. "Happy with my performance, but not completely. My wicket was crucial yesterday, would have been good if we went to stumps with only a wicket down, let's see how the games go on from here on. I'm trying my best. It was difficult to play against this attack, it hasn't been easy for us, but we will take it. We are confident, we have a crucial session coming up for us, if we don't lose a wicket early, that'll be good for us," said South Africa batter Keegan Petersen before the start of the Day 4.

India defeated Proteas in the first Test at Centurion and has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. (ANI)

