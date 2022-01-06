Mumbai City FC complete loan move for midfielder Vinit Rai

Reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC on Thursday confirmed the arrival of midfielder Vinit Rai into their fold.

The 24-year old joins the Islanders from Odisha FC on loan until May 31, 2022, a media statement issued here stated.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Rai kicked off his professional career through the ranks at Dempo before moving to the ISL with Kerala Blasters in 2016 and followed it with a loan stint at Minerva Punjab FC in the I-League. In 2017, the Assam-born midfielder made a move to Delhi Dynamos FC (later renamed Odisha FC) after being picked in the 2017 ISL Draft.

Since then, Rai has gone on to become Odisha FC's most capped player (72) and was also named as one of the club's captains ahead of the 2021-22 season. He will be eligible for selection for the Islanders' next fixture against SC East Bengal on January 7.

Vinit Rai said, ''I'm delighted to join a club who are not just the reigning champions but have ambitions of achieving even more this season.'' Head coach Des Buckingham described Rai as an ''experienced footballer''.

''He is one of the top players in his position and knows exactly what it takes to be successful in the ISL. ''Vinit's arrival gives us more options in the middle of the park and we're confident he can and add value to what we're trying to do here at Mumbai City,'' said Buckingham.

