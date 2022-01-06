Left Menu

Mumbai City FC complete loan move for midfielder Vinit Rai

Reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC on Thursday confirmed the arrival of midfielder Vinit Rai into their fold.The 24-year old joins the Islanders from Odisha FC on loan until May 31, 2022, a media statement issued here stated.A product of the Tata Football Academy, Rai kicked off his professional career through the ranks at Dempo before moving to the ISL with Kerala Blasters in 2016 and followed it with a loan stint at Minerva Punjab FC in the I-League.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 15:30 IST
Mumbai City FC complete loan move for midfielder Vinit Rai
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC on Thursday confirmed the arrival of midfielder Vinit Rai into their fold.

The 24-year old joins the Islanders from Odisha FC on loan until May 31, 2022, a media statement issued here stated.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Rai kicked off his professional career through the ranks at Dempo before moving to the ISL with Kerala Blasters in 2016 and followed it with a loan stint at Minerva Punjab FC in the I-League. In 2017, the Assam-born midfielder made a move to Delhi Dynamos FC (later renamed Odisha FC) after being picked in the 2017 ISL Draft.

Since then, Rai has gone on to become Odisha FC's most capped player (72) and was also named as one of the club's captains ahead of the 2021-22 season. He will be eligible for selection for the Islanders' next fixture against SC East Bengal on January 7.

Vinit Rai said, ''I'm delighted to join a club who are not just the reigning champions but have ambitions of achieving even more this season.'' Head coach Des Buckingham described Rai as an ''experienced footballer''.

''He is one of the top players in his position and knows exactly what it takes to be successful in the ISL. ''Vinit's arrival gives us more options in the middle of the park and we're confident he can and add value to what we're trying to do here at Mumbai City,'' said Buckingham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022