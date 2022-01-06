Left Menu

Sri Lanka announce squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games Qualifier

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced the squad for the ICC Commonwealth Games qualifier 2022, which will commence on January 18 in Malaysia.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 06-01-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 15:58 IST
Sri Lanka announce squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games Qualifier
Chamari Athapaththu (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced the squad for the ICC Commonwealth Games qualifier 2022, which will commence on January 18 in Malaysia. Sri Lanka women's cricket team will take part in the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022. The side will leave for Malaysia on January 9 to take part in the competition.

"The following squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa to take part in the qualifiers," SLC said in a statement. Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshita Madavi (VC), Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Vishmi Rajapaksa, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi, Prasadini Weerkkody, Achini Kulasuriya

7 out of 8 qualifiers for the cricket T20 competition (Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games) were announced back in April with the final team set to be finalised at the end of January 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022