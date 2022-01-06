Left Menu

Soccer-Aubameyang tests positive for COVID on arrival at Cup of Nations

The three have now taken PCR tests to verify the results of the antigen tests, the statement added. If positive again, they will have to go into isolation and would almost certainly miss Gabon’s opening game.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:46 IST
Soccer-Aubameyang tests positive for COVID on arrival at Cup of Nations

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and two other members of the team's delegation tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Cameroon on Thursday, threatening their participation at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aubemayang and team mate Mario Lemina returned positive results when tested on arrival at Yaounde’s airport, along with assistant coach Anicet Yala, the Gabon Football Federation said. The three have now taken PCR tests to verify the results of the antigen tests, the statement added.

If positive again, they will have to go into isolation and would almost certainly miss Gabon’s opening game. Gabon play their opening Group C match on Monday against the Comoros Islands in Yaounde.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022