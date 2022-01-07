Left Menu

Ashes, 4th Test: Stokes, Bairstow lead England's fightback (Tea, Day 3)

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow grinded it out to help England revive their innings in the second session on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in action (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow grinded it out to help England revive their innings in the second session on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. At the tea break, England's score read 135/4 -- still trailing by 281 runs. Stokes (52*) and Bairstow (45*) are currently present at the crease.

Resuming the second session at 36/4, Stokes and Bairstow ensured that England did not lose a single wicket in the afternoon session, and extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 99 runs. Earlier, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland got among the wickets to give Australia an upper hand in the morning session on Day 3.

Brief Scores: Australia 416/8d; England 135/4 (Ben Stokes 52*, Jonny Bairstow 45*; Scott Boland 2-25). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

