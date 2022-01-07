Left Menu

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 13:37 IST
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Sports Council of the Deaf said it has got the approval from the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) to host the first World Deaf T20 Cricket Championship in Kerala from January 10 to 20, 2023.

Honorary General Secretary, AISCD, G Suresh Kumar said the first World Deaf T20 cricket championship will be held in Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala from January 10 to January 20, 2023.

''This championship was planned to be conducted in 2020-2021 but due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus it was postponed first to 2022 and now fixed for January 2023," Kumar said in a press statement.

''A minimum eight countries are expected to take part in the championship and this kind of international event is being held in India with the approval of the ICSD for the first time.'' AISCD is the only Centre-recognised national sports federation for the deaf, while the ICSD is the only international federation recognized as governing body of deaf sports movement and Deaflympics sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022