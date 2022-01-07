Left Menu

France says Djokovic will be allowed to play at Roland Garros

Australia's decision to revoke a visa Djokovic had been granted on the basis of a medical exemption ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne has stirred furore, pitting those who say he should never have been offered entry against his supporters. France does not bar unvaccinated people from entering its territory but imposes tougher restrictions than on those who have had the shot.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:02 IST
France says Djokovic will be allowed to play at Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)
  • Country:
  • France

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in the French Open later this year even if he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, France's sports minister said on Friday. Australia's decision to revoke a visa Djokovic had been granted on the basis of a medical exemption ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne has stirred furor, pitting those who say he should never have been offered entry against his supporters.

France does not bar unvaccinated people from entering its territory but imposes tougher restrictions than on those who have had the shot. Sports minister Roxane Maracineanu said International Tennis Federation protocols at major events meant an unvaccinated player would be entitled to enter France and participate in Roland Garros, which begins in May.

As the Omicron variant drives a surge in COVID-19 around the world, public frustration has mounted towards unvaccinated people in France and elsewhere. President Emmanuel Macron this week said he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated by making their lives difficult to spur them into getting the shot. Macron's opponents accused him of using language ill-suited to a president and seeking to bolster his credentials ahead of April's election, although analysts said his words would resonate with many people.

Djokovic, 34, has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status, while publicly criticizing mandatory vaccines. He has not revealed the grounds for the exemption. "He would not follow the same organizational arrangements as those who are vaccinated," Maracineanu told FranceInfo radio. "But he will nonetheless be able to compete (at Roland Garros) because the protocols, the health bubble, allows it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022