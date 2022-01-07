Left Menu

Newcastle began its first transfer window under Saudi ownership by signing England fullback Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid on Friday, highlighting the level of player the club can attract now it is one of the richest in the world.Trippier, who started the European Championship final in July, has swapped the Spanish champion for a team struggling against relegation in the Premier League in a move that is reportedly costing Newcastle 12 million pounds 16.25 million.Newcastle is in next-to-last place in the league after winning just one of its 19 games so far.

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 07-01-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:03 IST
Newcastle starts squad rebuilding with signing of Trippier
Newcastle began its first transfer window under Saudi ownership by signing England fullback Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid on Friday, highlighting the level of player the club can attract now it is one of the richest in the world.

Trippier, who started the European Championship final in July, has swapped the Spanish champion for a team struggling against relegation in the Premier League in a move that is reportedly costing Newcastle 12 million pounds ($16.25 million).

Newcastle is in next-to-last place in the league after winning just one of its 19 games so far. Its chances of escaping relegation could hinge on how successful its January transfer window proves.

The resources available to the club are significantly greater than its relegation rivals following Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund's purchase of Newcastle in October, and more high-profile signings could follow this month.

Trippier returns to the Premier League 2½ years after leaving Tottenham to join Atletico. He was previously at Burnley under manager Eddie Howe, who is currently in charge at Newcastle.

“I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be,” Trippier said. “I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can't wait to get started.''

