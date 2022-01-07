Left Menu

Eurosport, Jio TV acquire broadcast rights for AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022

Eurosport India and Jio TV Network have acquired the broadcast rights for AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, which will take place from January 20 to February 6.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:23 IST
Eurosport, Jio TV acquire broadcast rights for AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022
AFC Women's Asian Cup (Image: AFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eurosport India and Jio TV Network have acquired the broadcast rights for AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, which will take place from January 20 to February 6. Eurosport India will telecast the tournament on television. Meanwhile, Jio TV will stream the matches of the competition on its online platform and across its network.

The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will feature 12 teams, which have been divided into three groups. Group A includes India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, and IR Iran, while Group B includes Australia, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia. Meanwhile, Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam, and Myanmar have been slotted in Group C. The tournament will act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With Australia having already qualified as co-host, five more teams will qualify for the main event directly while two of them will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022