Adelaide International: Defending champ Swiatek battles past Azarenka to set up SF against Barty

Defending champion Iga Swiatek battled past Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International on Friday to set up the semi-final clash against world number one Ash Barty. The number five-seed Iga Swiatek overcame two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in 1 hour and 57 minutes to reach the semifinals.

In another QF clash, Barty put on a master class on home soil, as the Aussie slammed a career-best 17 aces and knocked out 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-3, 6-4, who had won two of her past three meetings with the world number one. This win sets up a semifinal showdown between the last two champions in Adelaide, as 2020 champion Barty takes on 2021 champion Iga Swiatek. Like the Azarenka contest, it is another rematch for Swiatek against a major champion who triumphed in their only prior meeting. The Australian defeated Swiatek 7-5, 6-4 in the third round of Rome last year.

Earlier in the day, seventh seed Elena Rybakina became the first women's semifinalist at the Adelaide International courtesy of a 3-6 6-3 6-2 win over Shelby Rogers. Rybakina, who last year beat Serena Williams to reach her first major quarterfinal at Roland Garros, will face Misaki Doi - a three-set winner over Kaja Juvan - for a place in the final. (ANI)

