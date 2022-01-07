Cricket-Sri Lanka board lifts one-year suspension imposed on trio
"However, the lifted suspension will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the three players' conduct will be closely monitored by the SLC." Sri Lanka are due to host Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals from Jan. 16-21.
The Sri Lanka cricket board (SLC) has lifted the one-year ban from international matches imposed on Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella. The trio were suspended nL2N2OA0PW in July last year after they breached the team's bio-bubble protocols during the tour of England. A video posted on social media showed the players were outside their designated team hotel in Durham.
"Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to lift the one-year suspension imposed on the above three players from playing international cricket, across all three formats, with immediate effect," the board said in a statement on Friday. "However, the lifted suspension will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the three players' conduct will be closely monitored by the SLC."
Sri Lanka are due to host Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals from Jan. 16-21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-'Hurting' England haven't given up on the Ashes, says Malan
Cricket-England must be braver with the bat in Melbourne: Australia's Watson
Sri Lanka’s official reserves to double by year end to above USD 3 billion: Central Bank
Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa arrives in Tirumala Tirupati
Cricket-Collingwood to stand in as England coach for West Indies series