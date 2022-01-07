Cricket-Sri Lanka board lifts one-year suspension imposed on trio

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 19:34 IST
The Sri Lanka cricket board (SLC) has lifted the one-year ban from international matches imposed on Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella. The trio were suspended nL2N2OA0PW in July last year after they breached the team's bio-bubble protocols during the tour of England. A video posted on social media showed the players were outside their designated team hotel in Durham.

"Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to lift the one-year suspension imposed on the above three players from playing international cricket, across all three formats, with immediate effect," the board said in a statement on Friday. "However, the lifted suspension will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the three players' conduct will be closely monitored by the SLC."

Sri Lanka are due to host Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals from Jan. 16-21.

