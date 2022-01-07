33rd Africa Cup of Nations Total Energies AFCON 2021 to kick off on 9 Jan 2022

The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations Total Energies AFCON 2021 will kick off on Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at the Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé.

As the event is fast approaching, excitement is getting into full gear and stakeholders are multiplying initiatives to make this edition a sparkling success.

Thursday, 6 January 2022, the African Union of Broadcasting launched the opening of its FAN ZONE, in the presence of important personalities and the general public.

During the solemn ceremony, the AUB CEO, Mr Grégoire Ndjaka recalled the importance of sports in peacebuilding and resilience in the society.

Being one of the most popular sports in the world, football has a positive impact on hardworking youths with stable incomes. He therefore encouraged broadcasters to promote sports in general and football in particular as a sign of social cohesion and tolerance.

Mr Ndjaka presented the game as a discipline for the masses, not only the elite.

The AUB Fan Zone is based in Messamendongo, a suburb of Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé. It is access free and remains open from the 6 January to 06 February, 2022.

In addition to the Fan zone, AUB has installed a temporary Headquarters comprising an AFCON Monitoring Unit and a Production Center.

(With Inputs from APO)