Soccer-Son ruled out for two weeks with injury, says Spurs boss Conte

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min will be out of action for up to two weeks after picking up a muscle injury in Wednesday's semi-final League Cup defeat https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-che-tot-report-idUKKBN2JF1X3 at Chelsea, manager Antonio Conte told reporters on Friday. The injury to the 29-year-old South Korea international is a blow for the London side, who welcome third-tier Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday before games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester City over the next fortnight.

"It was a strange situation against Chelsea. I made two substitutions together, Lucas Moura and Son. Not for injury, but to try to give them 15 minutes of rest," said Conte. "The day after, Son felt a bit of pain in his muscle, in his leg and he had a scan. Now we have to make the right evaluations from the doctors. He has an injury."

Conte, however, provided a positive update on Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn, who has had a calf problem. "He's improving day-by-day, step-by-step. My expectation and the medical department's expectation is to come back very soon. Also (with Son out), it will be very important for him to recover," said the Spurs manager.

Defenders Ryan Sessegnon and Eric Dier are available to face Morecambe after injury and illness respectively. "For sure, this could be a good opportunity to see him (Sessegnon) again. Eric Dier had a training session with us today. That's more good news. He missed Chelsea because he was ill ... and he's available for the game on Sunday," Conte said.

The Italian is also set to rest England striker Harry Kane, while midfielder Dele Alli is due to start. "I think that Harry has played six games in 17 days and I think that it's right to give him a bit of rest. Dele is one of the players that plays on Sunday. It's a good opportunity and chance to play well and to show that he's fit," Conte said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)