Eurosport acquires broadcast rights for AFC Women's Asian Cup

Eurosport India, Discovery Network's premium sports brand, has acquired the broadcast rights for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup, which India will host from January 20 to February 6. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which currently holds the media rights for all Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions in the Indian subcontinent, has accorded the PayTV broadcast rights to Eurosport India.

The 20th edition of the continental tournament will feature 12 teams, which have been divided into three groups. Group A includes hosts India, China, Chinese Taipei, and Iran, while Group B comprises Australia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Meanwhile, Japan, Korea Republic, Vietnam, and Myanmar have been slotted in Group C.

The tournament will act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With Australia having already qualified as co-host, five more teams will qualify for the main event directly while two of them will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs.

