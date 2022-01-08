Alpine skiing-Dominant Odermatt wins Adelboden giant slalom to extend World Cup lead

Swiss Marco Odermatt extended his alpine skiing overall World Cup lead with an impressive victory in a giant slalom on his home snow in Adelboden on Saturday. The 24-year-old claimed his fifth win of the season, the fourth in a giant slalom, with a best combined time of two minutes 34.45 seconds.

He beat Austrian Manuel Feller, who clocked the best time of the second leg, by 0.48 seconds with France's Alexis Pinturault, winner of last season's overall World Cup and of the two Adelboden giant slaloms last year, by 0.54 seconds. Odermatt, who also won a super-G in Beaver Creek last month and took second place in the Bormio downhill last week in Italy, has 845 points and leads Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by a massive 369 points.

He made the difference in the final, steep part of the first leg and stayed steady in the second run after starting with a 1.17 second lead on Feller, who was fifth in the morning run. He has now won four of the five giant slaloms of the season.

Switzerland had three men in the top eight with Justin Merisier in fourth place and Loic Meillard in eighth.

