Soccer-Napoli's Insigne agrees to join MLS side Toronto as a free agent

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has signed a pre-contract to join Toronto FC on a four-year deal after his contract with the Italian club expires in June, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side said on Saturday.

Insigne helped Italy win the European Championship in July and his signing represents a coup for the MLS team after several European clubs were linked with the 30-year-old striker, who has 114 goals and 95 assists for Napoli in all competitions. Image Credit: Wikipedia
"Lorenzo is the kind of player you come to watch because there's always a chance he'll do something unforgettable," Toronto FC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a club statement https://www.torontofc.ca/news/toronto-fc-sign-italian-national-team-star-lorenzo-insigne. Insigne will see out the season with Napoli, who are third in Serie A after 20 games -- six points behind leaders Inter Milan but having played a game more.

