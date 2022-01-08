Soccer-Klopp could return for FA Cup game, says Liverpool assistant coach

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp could be on the touchline for Sunday's FA Cup third-round match at home to Shrewsbury Town after missing https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/liverpool-boss-klopp-miss-chelsea-game-due-covid-19-2022-01-01 their last game due to COVID-19, assistant manager Peter Krawietz said. Klopp missed the team's 2-2 Premier League draw https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chelsea-battle-back-draw-2-2-with-liverpool-2022-01-02 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday after he tested positive for the virus on Jan. 1.

"We hope he will be fine to be in tomorrow, yes," assistant manager Krawietz told reporters on Saturday. "He is well so far, he feels fine but of course as well the regulations are how they are and for this he has to do tests as well."

Liverpool reopened https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-liv-sht-preview-idUKKBN2JH0VQ their training ground on Friday after it was closed this week following a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff. Krawietz said the club had a "bizarre" situation because of the outbreak, but added that they have a squad ready to face third-tier side Shrewsbury at Anfield.

"I can't tell you exact numbers," Krawietz said when asked hoe many players are available for selection. "We have a squad and a team, we will try to win the game." Joel Matip returned to training on Friday after testing positive for the virus last weekend, but Krawietz said the centre back will be assessed before Sunday's game.

