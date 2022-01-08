Rajiv Sethu grabs podium for Honda SK69 Racing team

Drawing a close on the fourth round of FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship on a high, Honda SK69 Racing's Rajiv Sethu displayed finesse on track and was the second to cross the chequered line in the Pro-Stock 165cc category. Stealing the limelight were the 23 young and budding riders of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup who rode fiercely to clinch the top laurels. While championship leader Prakash Kamat solidified his lead in the CBR150R category, it was Sarthak Chavan who overtook team mates to claim the first spot on the podium in the NSF250R category.

MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship Pro-Stock 165cc: Rajiv Sethu exuded confidence and today's race bore testimony to his strategic mindset. The race witnessed several head on battles to win the top spots. Honda SK69 racing's Rajiv Sethu who owing to his calm and composed riding style outpaced competitors, overtaking them at tricky spots to ultimately close in on the second place on the podium. He also clocked in the fastest lap time at 1:57:181. Team mates Senthil Kumar and Mathana S Kumar could not finish the race.

Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R and CBR150R & Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race: The race saw championship leader Kavin Quintal take a back seat and claim the second place on the podium while Sarthak Chavan rose to glory by clinching the first podium finish completing the race at 14:47:030. Chennai's Geoffrey Reviven Emmanuel completes the podium with bagging the third place.

Culminating the race today, championship leader Prakash Kamat (13:04:485) solidified his lead with closing in on the first place. Giving each other a tough fight to the clinch the podium finish it was Rakshit S Dave (13:04:735) who pipped his team mates to finish second. Patna lad Vivek Gaurav (13:06:764) also tough his way and earned himself the third place on the podium. The Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race saw all 15 riders give each other fierce competition in the race to the finish. The race to the first place on the podium was a highly contested one between Kevin Kannan, Alwin Sundar and Ajay Xavier with each one taking over the other on alternate corners. It was however, Kevin Kannan (13:29:346) who triumphed to the top with Ajay Xavier (13:29:437) in the second place and Prabhu V (13:29:655) on the third place.

Unfortunately the front row starters Alwin Sundar and Ullas Santrupt Nanda could not finish the race today. (ANI)

