Simi Singh, Ben White ruled out of Ireland's first ODI after testing COVID positive
Ireland cricketers Simi Singh and Ben White have tested positive for COVID-19 and were ruled out of the first ODI against West Indies here.Simi Singh and Ben White are awaiting results of PCR tests after testing positive last night for COVID infection via a routine antigen test, said Cricket Ireland in a statement.
- Country:
- Canada
Ireland cricketers Simi Singh and Ben White have tested positive for COVID-19 and were ruled out of the first ODI against West Indies here.
''Simi Singh and Ben White are awaiting results of PCR tests after testing positive last night for COVID infection via a routine antigen test,'' said Cricket Ireland in a statement. ''Both players have been isolated and are out of today's first ODI against West Indies. ''The rest of the Ireland men's playing and coaching squad had antigen tests last night and this morning, with all coming back negative.'' Cricket Ireland, however, said the duo is in isolation and the game will continue as schedule.
''Singh and White remain in good spirits, albeit in isolation awaiting the results of their PCR tests. ''The game will proceed as scheduled, and an update of Singh and White's PCR tests will be communicated later today.'' Ireland had won the toss and elected to bowl in the first ODI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ben White
- West Indies
- Cricket Ireland
- COVID
- Simi Singh
- White
- Singh
- Ireland
ALSO READ
China reports 87 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 23 vs 100 a day earlier
China reports fall in new COVID-19 cases vs day earlier
United, Delta cancel more than 200 U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge
Count of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 77,516: Union Health Ministry.
Maha govt to issue fresh guidelines to curb crowding in view of spike in COVID-19 cases