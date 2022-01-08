Left Menu

Simi Singh, Ben White ruled out of Ireland's first ODI after testing COVID positive

Ireland cricketers Simi Singh and Ben White have tested positive for COVID-19 and were ruled out of the first ODI against West Indies here.Simi Singh and Ben White are awaiting results of PCR tests after testing positive last night for COVID infection via a routine antigen test, said Cricket Ireland in a statement.

Simi Singh, Ben White ruled out of Ireland's first ODI after testing COVID positive
''Simi Singh and Ben White are awaiting results of PCR tests after testing positive last night for COVID infection via a routine antigen test,'' said Cricket Ireland in a statement. ''Both players have been isolated and are out of today's first ODI against West Indies. ''The rest of the Ireland men's playing and coaching squad had antigen tests last night and this morning, with all coming back negative.'' Cricket Ireland, however, said the duo is in isolation and the game will continue as schedule.

''Singh and White remain in good spirits, albeit in isolation awaiting the results of their PCR tests. ''The game will proceed as scheduled, and an update of Singh and White's PCR tests will be communicated later today.'' Ireland had won the toss and elected to bowl in the first ODI.

