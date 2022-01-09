Left Menu

Soccer-Lens beat Rennes to end Ligue 1 winless streak

Said, who came on in the 70th minute, struck with one minute left to give the hosts their first league win in two months and lift his side to sixth with 30 points from 20 games. Rennes, who have now lost their last three Ligue 1 matches, stay fourth on 31 points, five behind second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2022 03:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 03:32 IST
Soccer-Lens beat Rennes to end Ligue 1 winless streak

RC Lens ended a six-game winless streak in Ligue 1 when second-half substitute Wesley Said's last-gasp goal earned them a 1-0 home victory against Stade Rennais on Saturday. Said, who came on in the 70th minute, struck with one minute left to give the hosts their first league win in two months and lift his side to sixth with 30 points from 20 games.

Rennes, who have now lost their last three Ligue 1 matches, stay fourth on 31 points, five behind second-placed Olympique de Marseille. Both teams failed to threaten in a poor first half at a windy and rainswept Bollart stadium, with Seko Fofana coming closest after a nice combination with Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Rennes briefly celebrated when Gaetan Laborde found the back of the net with a header, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside just before the hour. It was then Lens who were the more dangerous side but Corentin Jean's volley was parried by Dogan Alemdar as both sides seemed content to share the points.

Said, however, latched on to a cross from wing back Jonathan Clauss to give Lens another late win, four days after they beat neighbours Lille on penalties following a stoppage-time equaliser by Fofana in the French Cup last 32. Leaders Paris St Germain will extend their advantage to 13 points if they beat 13th-placed Olympique Lyonnais away on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
4
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022