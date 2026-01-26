Endrick's Star Performance Shines in Ligue 1: A Hat Trick to Remember

In a spectacular display of skill and potential, 19-year-old Brazilian forward Endrick delivered a hat trick that led Lyon to a commanding 5-2 victory over Metz in a Ligue 1 matchup on Sunday. On loan from Real Madrid, Endrick has rapidly proven his prowess on the field, scoring four goals and providing an assist in just three appearances for Lyon.

Endrick's hat trick began with an elegant finish off a cross from captain Corentin Tolisso in the 11th minute. His second goal was a demonstration of remarkable dexterity and control, dribbling with precision before slotting the ball past Metz's goalkeeper Jonathan Fischer. Completing his trio of goals, Endrick confidently converted a penalty in the 87th minute.

Despite more opportunities, including a near-miss header, Endrick's performance underlines Lyon's strategic gain with the young star. As Lyon maintains its fourth place in the standings, Endrick's emergence as a formidable force offers a glimpse into his promising future as an international football icon.