Left Menu

Figure skating-Liu named to U.S. Olympic team one day after positive COVID-19 test

The national championships do not constitute Olympic trials and the skaters who made the woman's team for Beijing were selected by a committee that took into consideration results over the past year. Liu was one of seven skaters who were forced to withdraw from the U.S. championships this week due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2022 04:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 04:13 IST
Figure skating-Liu named to U.S. Olympic team one day after positive COVID-19 test

Two-time national champion Alysa Liu was named to the U.S. figure skating team for next month's Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, a day after a positive COVID-19 test forced her to withdraw from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville. The 16-year-old Liu, who is fully vaccinated, was in third place following Thursday's short program but her positive test kept her out of Friday's free skate.

Liu will be joined on the women's team by 25-year-old Mariah Bell, who on Friday became the oldest skater in 95 years to win the national championship, and Karen Chen. The national championships do not constitute Olympic trials and the skaters who made the woman's team for Beijing were selected by a committee that took into consideration results over the past year.

Liu was one of seven skaters who were forced to withdraw from the U.S. championships this week due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Beijing Games run from Feb. 4 to 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
4
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022