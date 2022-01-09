Freestyle skiing-Gu wins first crystal globe after perfect World Cup season
China's Eileen Gu capped the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup season with a perfect record in women's halfpipe after a triumph at Mammoth Mountain in California on Saturday to capture the first crystal globe of her career. The 18-year-old reigning world champion, who was born in the United States but will represent China at next month's Beijing Olympics where she is tipped to win gold, delivered a pair of solid runs and finished with a best of 97.50.
Former halfpipe world champion Kelly Sildaru (92.50) of Estonia finished second while American Brita Sigourney (87.75) took the bronze medal. Gu will head to the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics full of confidence as she is a perfect four-for-four in halfpipe World Cup action this season.
