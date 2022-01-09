Tennis-Swiatek pulls out of Sydney event with rib injury

World number nine Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week's Sydney Tennis Classic due to a rib injury, the women's tour said on Sunday. Poland's Swiatek, who won the French Open title in 2020, went down to top-ranked Ash Barty 6-2 6-4 in the semi-final of the Adelaide International on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was scheduled to play U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the WTA 500 event in Sydney, which has a packed field of top names and will be led by Australian Barty. The Australian Open, the year's opening Grand Slam will start in Melbourne on Jan. 17.

