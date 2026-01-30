Motor racing-Maylander set for 500th GP milestone in Melbourne

Bernd Maylander will chalk up his 500th grand prix as ‌Formula One safety car driver at the Australian season-opener in Melbourne in ⁠March, Mercedes said on Friday. The German manufacturer is now sole provider of the FIA safety and medical cars.

Mercedes ​first provided the safety car in 1996, using ‍13 different models since then to neutralise the race following an accident, when there is debris on track or ⁠in ‌extreme weather ⁠conditions. Maylander, 54, has been at the wheel of the safety car ‍since 2000. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso holds the record ​for most race starts by any driver, currently ⁠standing at 425.

The German, who raced at Le Mans and ⁠in touring cars but never competed in Formula One, has led more race laps than many ⁠drivers. Mercedes and Aston Martin previously shared the safety car ⁠role but ‌Aston have not renewed their deal that expired at the end of last ⁠season.

