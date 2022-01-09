Left Menu

Rafael Nadal downs Cressy to clinch his 89th tour-level title in Melbourne

Rafael Nadal lifted the Melbourne Summer Set trophy on Sunday by downing the American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6(6), 6-3.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:03 IST
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (Photo/Australian Open's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Rafael Nadal lifted the Melbourne Summer Set trophy on Sunday by downing the American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6(6), 6-3. The Spaniard was playing for the first time since August this week after a foot injury curtailed his 2021 season. However, the world number six showed little sign of rustiness in Melbourne, not dropping a set at the ATP 250 event to earn his 89th tour-level crown.

In an entertaining match, Cressy attacked Nadal with his high-flying serve-and-volley game, but the Spaniard returned well throughout and showed a great fight. The 35-year-old saved a set point in the first-set tie-break and rallied from a break-down in the second set, before eventually triumphing after one hour and 44 minutes. This was Cressy's first ATP Tour final. "This court has always been very, very special for me," Nadal said after the match. "The Rod Laver Arena is very, very special for everyone and it is more special because of you guys. You guys are a great crowd and I can't thank you enough," he added.

On Saturday, Nadal defeated Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori to book a place in the final of the Melbourne Summer Set. The Spaniard battled past Ruusuvuori by 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 56 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

