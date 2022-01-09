Double delight for Barty in Adelaide, Monfils defeats Khachanov to lift title

Left Menu

World number one women's singles player Ash Barty continued her sensational week in Adelaide by clinching the doubles title with countrywoman Storm Sanders on Sunday.

09-01-2022
Ash Barty and Storm Sanders (Photo: Twitter/Adelaide International). Image Credit: ANI
World number one women's singles player Ash Barty continued her sensational week in Adelaide by clinching the doubles title with countrywoman Storm Sanders on Sunday. After winning the singles title earlier in the day, Barty combined with Sanders to defeat Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac 6-1, 6-4. This was Barty's 12th doubles title.

Partnering with Sanders, the Australian duo dominated the 61 minute final over No.3 seeds Jurak and Klepac. The win was Sanders' third career doubles title and first partnering with Barty. In the singles final, top seed Ash Barty claimed her second Adelaide International title in the past three years on Sunday after dominating Elena Rybakina in the women's singles final. The world No.1 cruised to a 6-3 6-2 win over No.7 seed Rybakina in just 64 minutes. This is only the third time in Ashleigh Barty's career that she has become the champion on her home soil.

In the men's singles final, Gael Monfils captured his first title in almost two years with an assured victory over Karen Khachanov. In a battle between the tournament's top two seeds, No.1 Monfils out-steadied his Russian opponent 6-4 6-4 in under 90 minutes on Centre Court. It capped a magnificent week for Monfils at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre; he won all four of his matches without dropping a set. The win over Khachanov delivered him an 11th career title, and first since he won in Rotterdam in February 2020. (ANI)

