Soccer-Birmingham secure shock 2-0 WSL win over Arsenal

After spending the winter break in last place, Birmingham got off to a flying start as Smith scored after three minutes, and Sarri doubled her side's advantage before the break. A dogged defensive performance in the second half saw the Blues hold on for their first win of the season, with the three points lifting them above Leicester City, who were beaten 1-0 away to Reading.

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:28 IST
Libby Smith and Veatriki Sarri both got on the scoresheet as struggling Birmingham City pulled off a stunning 2-0 win to hand leaders Arsenal their first defeat of the Women's Super League season and climb off the bottom of the table. After spending the winter break in last place, Birmingham got off to a flying start as Smith scored after three minutes, and Sarri doubled her side's advantage before the break.

A dogged defensive performance in the second half saw the Blues hold on for their first win of the season, with the three points lifting them above Leicester City, who were beaten 1-0 away to Reading. Manchester City trounced Brighton & Hove Albion 6-0 away, and three other games were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Arsenal remain top of the table on 25 points, four clear of second-placed Chelsea.

