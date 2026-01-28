Raheem Sterling Departs Chelsea: A Premier League Journey Ends

Raheem Sterling, the England winger, has parted ways with Chelsea by mutual agreement, according to the Premier League club's announcement on Wednesday. His departure follows a period of being sidelined both before and after a loan stint with Arsenal last season.

Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City for £50 million in July 2022, found himself out of favor following the 2024 arrival of Enzo Maresca as manager. Despite training apart from the first team and a stint at Arsenal, Sterling's efforts to impress went unrecognized, leaving him isolated from the senior squad.

As Sterling departs, Chelsea expressed gratitude for his contributions. The England international, who has made 82 appearances for the national team, has not played for his country since the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

