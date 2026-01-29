Raheem Sterling's Chelsea Exit: A Disappointing Journey
Raheem Sterling has left Chelsea by mutual consent, ending his tenure at the club prematurely. Initially signed for $56.5 million from Manchester City to win titles, Sterling found himself marginalized and eventually out of the lineup. He departs with 81 appearances and 19 goals for Chelsea.
Despite his illustrious career with City, where he won 10 major trophies, Sterling struggled to replicate that success with Chelsea. He last played for the club in May 2024 and was left out of this season's plans, making just 81 appearances and scoring 19 goals.
After a loan to Arsenal yielded little impact, Sterling's earlier promise as a key player for Chelsea diminished, marking an end to his chapter with the London club. Chelsea extended their gratitude and wishes for his future endeavors.
