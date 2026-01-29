Left Menu

Raheem Sterling's Chelsea Exit: A Disappointing Journey

Raheem Sterling has left Chelsea by mutual consent, ending his tenure at the club prematurely. Initially signed for $56.5 million from Manchester City to win titles, Sterling found himself marginalized and eventually out of the lineup. He departs with 81 appearances and 19 goals for Chelsea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:48 IST
Raheem Sterling's Chelsea Exit: A Disappointing Journey
Raheem Sterling
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Raheem Sterling has parted ways with Chelsea by mutual consent, concluding a stint that didn't meet expectations following his high-profile, multi-million-dollar move from Manchester City.

Despite his illustrious career with City, where he won 10 major trophies, Sterling struggled to replicate that success with Chelsea. He last played for the club in May 2024 and was left out of this season's plans, making just 81 appearances and scoring 19 goals.

After a loan to Arsenal yielded little impact, Sterling's earlier promise as a key player for Chelsea diminished, marking an end to his chapter with the London club. Chelsea extended their gratitude and wishes for his future endeavors.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026