Raheem Sterling's Chelsea Exit: A Disappointing Journey

Raheem Sterling has parted ways with Chelsea by mutual consent, concluding a stint that didn't meet expectations following his high-profile, multi-million-dollar move from Manchester City.

Despite his illustrious career with City, where he won 10 major trophies, Sterling struggled to replicate that success with Chelsea. He last played for the club in May 2024 and was left out of this season's plans, making just 81 appearances and scoring 19 goals.

After a loan to Arsenal yielded little impact, Sterling's earlier promise as a key player for Chelsea diminished, marking an end to his chapter with the London club. Chelsea extended their gratitude and wishes for his future endeavors.