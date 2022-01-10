Left Menu

Soccer-Bastoni inspires leaders Inter to Lazio win

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni scored one goal and set up another in a 2-1 win over Lazio at San Siro on Sunday, as the champions reclaimed first place in Serie A with their eighth consecutive league win. Inter are top with 49 points, one ahead of AC Milan with a game in hand, while Lazio are eighth with 32 points.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 10-01-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 03:24 IST
Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni scored one goal and set up another in a 2-1 win over Lazio at San Siro on Sunday, as the champions reclaimed first place in Serie A with their eighth consecutive league win. The Italy international fired home a superb opener after half an hour, but Lazio captain Ciro Immobile soon equalised.

Milan Skriniar headed home the winner on the 67th minute from an inviting Bastoni cross, giving Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi his first victory over the club he led for five-and-a-half years before joining Inter in the off-season. Inter are top with 49 points, one ahead of AC Milan with a game in hand, while Lazio are eighth with 32 points.

