Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool COVID-19 outbreak included lots of false positives: Klopp

"We had last week a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives but the rules are like they are, so all these players who are false positives couldn't play," Klopp told reporters. "The only real positive came from Trent Alexander-Arnold and all the rest were false positives." Midfielder Fabinho scored twice while Kaide Gordon and Roberto Firmino also scored as Liverpool came from a goal down to win on Sunday. They host Arsenal in the League Cup semis on Thursday before the return leg on Jan. 20 at the Emirates Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 09:10 IST
Soccer-Liverpool COVID-19 outbreak included lots of false positives: Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the COVID-19 outbreak which forced the postponement of their League Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal last week included many false positives, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the only confirmed case. Liverpool had asked the English Football League to reschedule the game last Thursday due to a "severe outbreak".

Liverpool beat third-tier Shrewsbury Town 4-1 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, with Klopp having to field four teenagers in the starting side. "We had last week a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives but the rules are like they are, so all these players who are false positives couldn't play," Klopp told reporters.

"The only real positive came from Trent Alexander-Arnold and all the rest were false positives." Midfielder Fabinho scored twice while Kaide Gordon and Roberto Firmino also scored as Liverpool came from a goal down to win on Sunday.

They host Arsenal in the League Cup semis on Thursday before the return leg on Jan. 20 at the Emirates Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022