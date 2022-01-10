Left Menu

Viswanathan Anand lauds Bharath Subramaniyam as teenager becomes India's 73rd GM

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Monday congratulated fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam as the teenager became the 73rd Grandmaster of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 09:10 IST
Viswanathan Anand lauds Bharath Subramaniyam as teenager becomes India's 73rd GM
Viswanathan Anand (Photo: Twitter/Office of Kiren Rijiju). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Monday congratulated fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam as the teenager became the 73rd Grandmaster of India. Chennai-based Subramaniyam completed his final GM Norm and crossed the requisite 2500 rating at Vergani Cup Open in Italy. He finished seventh overall in the event held at Cattolica by scoring 6.5 points from nine rounds.

To achieve the GM title, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points. "Congrats to Bharat for becoming a GM. He is a very talented kid. He has excellent intuition. All the best," India's first GM Viswanathan Anand tweeted on Monday.

All India Chess Federation also congratulated Bharath for the achievement as they wrote on their website: "Fourteen year old Bharath Subramaniyam becomes the 73rd Grandmaster of the country after completing his final GM Norm and crossing the 2500 rating at Vergani Cup Open in Italy. All India Chess Federation congratulate Bharath for the achievement." In November last year, Kolkata-based Mitrabha Guha became the 72nd Grandmaster of India after completing the requirement by securing his third and final GM norm at GM Third Saturday Mix 220 - Novi Sad, Serbia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022