Left Menu

Surge in COVID cases forces Sports Authority of India to shut its training centres

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday confirmed that it has decided to close its 67 training centres due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:30 IST
Surge in COVID cases forces Sports Authority of India to shut its training centres
SAI logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday confirmed that it has decided to close its 67 training centres due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. "In view of rising cases of Covid 19, the Sports Authority of India has decided to close the 67 SAI Training Centres across the country," stated an official statement.

"The decision also comes in the wake of directives issued by various states to suspend sporting activities for the safety of athletes. The STCs will be reopened after reviewing the situation in due course of time," it added. India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513). About 1,552 patients infected with the new variant have recovered. The Ministry further informed that the active caseload in the country currently stands at 7,23,619 which account for 2.03 per cent of the country's total number of cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022