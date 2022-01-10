Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios says Sydney pullout due to COVID-19

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:33 IST
Nick Kyrgios Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Australia

Nick Kyrgios said on Monday that he had pulled out of the Sydney Tennis Classic after testing positive for COVID-19, but hoped to be at the Australian Open next week "if all goes well."

Kyrgios had withdrawn from the Melbourne Summer Set ATP tournament last week due to asthma, according to the organizers, and pulled out of his clash with Italian seventh seed Fabio Fognini on Monday.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.

