Ajaz Patel named ICC men's Player of the Month for December

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced Ajaz Patel as the winner of the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for December 2021. New Zealand's, Ajaz Patel made history in December, when he picked up 10 wickets in an innings against India at Wankhede, becoming only the third player in Tests to achieve that feat after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

The left-arm spinner played just one Test in the month, where he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 16.07. Patel picked up all 10 wickets in the first innings against India and in the second innings, he picked up four wickets, including that of openers Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. Patel finished with figures of 14/225, which are the best bowling figures in a Test match in 2021.

Commenting on Patel's performance, ICC Voting Academy member JP Duminy said: "What a historic achievement! Taking 10 wickets in an innings is a feat which needs to be celebrated. There's no doubt that Ajaz's performance is a milestone that will be remembered for years to come." (ANI)

