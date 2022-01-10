Left Menu

Tamil Thalaivas thrash Haryana Steelers

Tamil Thalaivas produced an all-round performance to beat Haryana Steelers 45-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.The first half was a high-scoring affair with Tamil Thalaivas dominating the early minutes. Tamils Sagar got his High 5 before the teams switched sides with the scores at 24-18.

Tamil Thalaivas thrash Haryana Steelers
The first half was a high-scoring affair with Tamil Thalaivas dominating the early minutes. Captain Surjeet Singh and Sagar were in no mood to let the Haryana raiders settle as they dished out tackle after tackle to get their team an all out in the fifth minute. The defence set the tempo for the Thalaivas while Manjeet, back again in the line-up after missing Thalaivas' previous encounter, and K Prapanjan picked up the raid points. The team from Chennai got their second all out with eight minutes left for the interval and opened a 14-point lead. But kabaddi is a game of momentum and Vikash Kandola quickly turned it around for the Steelers. He found errors in an over-enthusiastic Tamil defence and helped Haryana claw their way back into the contest. They got their first all out with two minutes remaining for half-time to reduce Thalaivas' lead to five points. Tamil's Sagar got his High 5 before the teams switched sides with the scores at 24-18. The second half was a repeat of the first with Thalaivas continuing their good form.

