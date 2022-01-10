Left Menu

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani tests positive for COVID-19

Pankaj Advani, who has won multiple world championships in billiards and snooker, has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-01-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 21:49 IST
Ace cueist Pankaj Advani tests positive for COVID-19
Ace cueist Pankaj Advani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pankaj Advani, who has won multiple world championships in billiards and snooker, has tested positive for COVID-19. He woke up with fever and shivering in morning. To confirm if he has been affected with the virus, Pankaj used a home test kit and the results showed he was COVID positive.

"Despite taking all precautions, I ended up getting infected, I have never experienced this kind of shivering and thought of testing myself and the results were positive. It's my humble request to everyone that please stay safe and don't take unnecessary risks. These are tough times for all of us. Hopefully I'll recover in a week," the 24-time World Champion said. The champion gave a brilliant performance in the 64th National Billiards championship in Bhopal and made headlines for winning the National Billiards title. He was preparing to compete in the coming international tournament, the IBSF World Snooker Championship that was originally scheduled to take place in January, bur has been deferred till March in view of rise in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022