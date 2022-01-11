Left Menu

COVID-19: West Indies, Ireland agree to postpone second ODI

West Indies and Ireland have agreed to postpone the second ODI, scheduled for Tuesday after two further positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ireland camp.

ANI | Kingston | Updated: 11-01-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 08:14 IST
Ireland cricket team (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

West Indies and Ireland have agreed to postpone the second ODI, scheduled for Tuesday after two further positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ireland camp. A joint statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland said the two boards are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) issued a joint statement after two further positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Ireland camp following recent testing, and two players being ruled out due to injury, resulting in Ireland having a severely depleted squad," the statement read. "The second One-Day International scheduled for Sabina Park on Tuesday, January 11 has therefore been postponed," it added.

According to Cricket West Indies (CWI), the five members of the Ireland team who have returned with positive COVID-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams. Ireland cricketers Simi Singh and Ben White were ruled out of the first ODI against West Indies on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

But the game went ahead as planned. In the first ODI Shamarh Brooks and Kieron Pollard starred with the bat as West Indies defeated Ireland by 24 runs here at the Sabina Park on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

