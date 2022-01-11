India 141/4 at tea on day one of 3rd Test against South Africa
India were 141 for four at tea on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test against against South Africa here on Tuesday.Skipper Virat Kohli 40 and Rishabh Pant 12 were at the crease when tea was taken.Duanne Olivier removed KL Rahul while Kagiso Rabada sent back Agarwal. V Kohli 40 batting.
PTI | Capetown | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:54 IST
India were 141 for four at tea on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test against against South Africa here on Tuesday.
Skipper Virat Kohli (40) and Rishabh Pant (12) were at the crease when tea was taken.
Duanne Olivier removed KL Rahul while Kagiso Rabada sent back Agarwal. In the second session, India lost the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.
The series is currently tied 1-1.
Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 141 for 4 in 54 overs. (V Kohli 40 batting).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Agarwal
- Virat Kohli
- Rishabh Pant
- Duanne Olivier
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli ends year 2021 with no international ton
A S Mehta and Pawan Agarwal elected as IPMA office bearers; IPMA awards announced
Mining in Goa must go on, resumption to be big relief for hundreds of people: Agarwal
Nobody told him to quit T20 captaincy: India's chief selector Chetan Sharma on controversy surrounding Virat Kohli leaving captaincy.
Will pounce at every given opportunity: Virat Kohli on victory in 1st Test against SA